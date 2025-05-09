FACT OR FICTION: Does the Pope always change their name?

Today, Cardinal Robert Prevost was selected Pope and took the name Leo XIV.

It seems like it always happens, but would you believe fewer than half the popes in history have changed their name?

It's true.

Just 129 of the 267 popes have chosen new names.

The practice didn't become ingrained until the 11th century, and only in the mid-20th century did new popes begin to choose names signaling the aim of their papacy.

If you're wondering, the most common names used by popes are John, Benedict, Gregory, Clement and now Leo.

Names that have never been used include Peter, Joseph, James and Andrew.