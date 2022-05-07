Fact or Fiction: Does Mother's Day have the lowest crime every year?

(KGTV) — A meme you might have seen says Mother’s Day is the day with the lowest crime each year.

But there is no evidence to back that up.

The website Snopes did a rudimentary check of the available data and found nothing unusual about the number of arrests on Mother’s Day.

On the other hand, Mother's Day has been linked to a rise in certain crimes.

In 2016, the San Antonio-based "Family Violence Prevention Services" said the group typically sees an uptick in domestic violence calls around Mother’s Day.