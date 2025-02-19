Fact or Fiction: doctors discovered 5 lost contact lenses behind a woman's eye?

A story that seems hard to believe claims doctors discovered 5 lost contact lenses behind a woman's left eye.

It's true.

Doctors in China found the contacts while performing a procedure to treat a woman's facial asymmetry.

The condition, called hemifacial atrophy, created enough space for the lenses to slide behind her eyeball unnoticed.

The woman assumed she had just lost the lenses.

You may recall a similar story we brought you in 2022 when a Newport Beach eye doctor discovered 23 contact lenses stuck under a woman's eyelid.

The woman in that case, though, did feel them.