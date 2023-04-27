Fact or fiction: Disney World moving to Atlanta?

(KGTV) - Disney made news Wednesday filing suit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his takeover of its theme park district.

It comes as another story out there is claiming Disney World is planning to get out of Florida altogether and relocate to Atlanta.

But that's fiction.

The story was a satirical article published by the website Medium.

Disney has not announced any plans to relocate theme parks to Georgia.

There is also a video going around social media claiming the Magic Kingdom will be open 24-7 this summer.

That is also fiction.

The story comes from Mouse Trap News which is a website dedicated to phony news about Disney parks.

