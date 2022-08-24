Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Disney World lobbying to lower drinking age on Florida property?

A TikTok video seen millions of times claims Disney World is lobbying to lower the drinking age on its Florida property to 18.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Aug 23, 2022
The video links to an article which says the Walt Disney Company is battling Florida in the courts to lower the drinking age on its property in order to increase revenue at EPCOT.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The article came from The Mouse Trap blog which is a satirical site specializing in fake stories about Disney parks.

Disney World is not making any effort to lower the drinking age.

