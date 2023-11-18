Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Disney+ to shut down in December?

A recent headline claims Disney's CEO announced the "Disney+ streaming service will be shutting down in December.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 22:58:31-05

(KGTV) — A recent headline claims Disney's CEO announced the "Disney+ streaming service will be shutting down in December.

But that's fiction.

The misinformation is based on the headline from an article published by the Disney fan blog Inside the Magic.

The body of the article explains what's really happening.

Disney+ isn't going away.

Disney, which also owns Hulu, is trying out a system that will allow Disney+ and Hulu to be accessed from the same app.

The article's headline is just misleading clickbait designed to draw people's attention.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today