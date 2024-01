(KGTV) — An article and TikTok video claim Disney World is now rapid drug-testing its guests.

While there is a known history of some guests enhancing their experience by taking drugs beforehand, this story is fiction.

The article comes from our old friend Mouse Trap News which is a website devoted to satirical stories about Disney theme parks.

According to Disneyland's website, marijuana and other illegal substances are banned from the park.

But there is nothing about drug testing guests.