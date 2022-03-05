Fact or Fiction: Disney+ removes 'Anastasia' in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

(KGTV) — A story going around social media claims Disney+ removed the movie "Anastasia" in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That is fiction, based on a nugget of truth.

"Anastasia," which is set in 1920's Russia, was indeed taken off Disney+ last month.

But it had nothing to do with Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The movie was removed for contractual reasons and will be made available on the Starz channel on March 18.

However, Disney did make a move in protest of the invasion by pulling all its theatrical releases in Russia including the upcoming movie "Turning Red."

