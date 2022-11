(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Disney has filed a patent for a roller coaster that jumps the track.

But it's fiction.

The original story comes from the satirical website known as The Mouse Trap. It's filled with phony stories about Disney theme parks.

In the case of the roller coaster story, the website claims the ride would completely jump off the track and land on another track an unspecified distance away.

But rest assured, that is definitely not in the works.