Fact or Fiction: Disney letting African-American people into Disney World for free during Black History Month?

A story you might have seen online claims Disney is letting African-American people into Disney World for free during Black History Month.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 21:08:10-05

That's fiction.

The claim got a lot of traction on social media, including TikTok where the post has gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

But there's no truth to it.

The incorrect information comes from an article published by our old friend Mouse Trap News.

The website is devoted to satirical articles about the Disney parks.

Disney is not offering free admission during Black History Month, but says it celebrates its African-American employees, consumers and fans year-round.

