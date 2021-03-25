Menu

Fact or Fiction: Digital home sells for $500K

Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 00:48:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a digital home just sold for more than a half-million dollars.

It’s true. Someone bought the "Mars House" for $512,000.

The home was created by Toronto artist Krista Kim.

The new owner of the 3-D digital file will be able to explore the open-plan mansion's rooms using virtual reality.

This is just the latest purchase on the Non-Fungible Token market. NFTs, as they're known, are cryptographic items with unique identification codes that distinguish them from each other.

The person who bought this house now has a digital certificate of ownership protected by blockchain technology.

