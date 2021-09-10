Watch
Fact or Fiction: Different colors of Starbucks aprons signify achievement?

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're all familiar with the traditional green apron that nearly every Starbucks barista wears.

But a story you may have seen online claims there are also black aprons, which signify levels of achievement. It’s true.

The black aprons are meant to show the barista has completed Starbucks' "Coffee Master" training program which consists of written and taste tests.

And the colors don't stop there.

There are red aprons that roll out around the holidays, as well as aprons embroidered with the American flag for veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
