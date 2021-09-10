Fact or Fiction: Different colors of Starbucks aprons signify achievement?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're all familiar with the traditional green apron that nearly every Starbucks barista wears.

But a story you may have seen online claims there are also black aprons, which signify levels of achievement. It’s true.

The black aprons are meant to show the barista has completed Starbucks' "Coffee Master" training program which consists of written and taste tests.

And the colors don't stop there.

There are red aprons that roll out around the holidays, as well as aprons embroidered with the American flag for veterans and military spouses.