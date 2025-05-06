Fact or Fiction: Did the White House post an AI image of Trump as a Jedi?

(KGTV) — Much has been made over the AI image President Trump posted of himself as the Pope.

Now another image is going around allegedly posted by the White House on May the 4th showing Trump as a muscular Jedi with a lightsaber.

It's also legit.

The official White House X and Instagram accounts posted the AI-generated image on May 4.

The post calls the President's political opponents Sith Lords, which are the evildoers in Star Wars.

But fans of the Star Wars universe point out Trump himself is depicted holding a red lightsaber which is normally only used by villains from the dark side such as Darth Vader.

The good guys typically use blue or green sabers.

