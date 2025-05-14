Fact or Fiction: Did the Taliban ban chess in Afghanistan?

(KGTV) — A story you might have seen claims Afghanistan has banned people from playing chess.

And it's true.

The Taliban government has banned chess until further notice because of fears that the game is a source of gambling.

Officials say the ban will stay in place until its compatibility with Islamic Law can be determined.

Many people are questioning the move, pointing out the game is allowed in other Muslim-majority countries

This comes just months after the Taliban banned free fighting, such as mixed martial arts.

The Taliban has been imposing its austere version of Islamic law since re-taking power in 2021.

