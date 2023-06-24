Fact or Fiction: Did 'The Simpsons' predict Titan submersible disaster?

(KGTV) — Posts all over social media are saying an episode of The Simpsons predicted the OceanGate submersible tragedy.

But that is fiction.

In a 2006 episode, Homer Simpson takes a sub to find the famed "Emeralds of Piso Mojado."

He gets stuck underwater, runs out of oxygen and then wakes up in a hospital after being in a coma for three days.

But that is hardly a prediction of this week's sub disaster.

Although there was speculation the people in the sub were stuck and running out of oxygen, that wasn't the case.

It’s also important to keep in mind there have been more than 700 episodes of The Simpsons, so there is all sorts of footage that can be cherrypicked to connect to current events.