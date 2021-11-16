Watch
Fact or Fiction: Did 'The Simpsons' predict Astroworld tragedy?

Fact or Fiction: The Simpsons predicted Astroworld music festival tragedy?
Posted at 8:06 PM, Nov 15, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is yet another claim going around that "The Simpsons" predicted the future, in this case, the Astroworld music festival tragedy.

The image is being used most commonly to back up the claim appears to show various Springfield residents next to a monument of musician Travis Scott.

But the image is not from an episode of "The Simpsons." It's a piece of fan art created three years ago.

Others base their claim on an actual episode from Season 15, in which Marge criticizes a concert promoter.

But she makes no specific references to Scott or Astroworld, only that a concert was oversold and an unnamed music promoter acted unscrupulously.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
