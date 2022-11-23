Fact or Fiction: Did the Minnesota Vikings accidentally salute an adult film star?

(KGTV) – A story you may have heard claims the Minnesota Vikings football team accidentally saluted an adult film star during a tribute to members of the military.

It's true.

Last week, the team sent out a tweet asking the public to submit photos and stories of loved ones who are serving or previously served in the military.

Some would be featured on the video board during Sunday's game.

One of the submissions used actually showed adult film actor Steven Wolfe dressed in fatigues, which he wore in one of his movies.

To add insult to injury, the Vikings lost the game to the Cowboys 40 to 3.