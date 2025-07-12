Fact or Fiction: Did someone steal 53 right-foot shoes?

A story that caught our attention claims police are looking for the thief who stole 53 right shoes from a shopping center.

It's true.

Surveillance video from the mall in Brisbane, Australia shows a man pushing a cart with a suitcase to a display table.

He opens the bag on the table, which is filled with shoes, and proceeds to load them into the suitcase.

What he fails to notice is that all the shoes are for the right foot.

The store owner says they only put right shoes on display to deter thieves, but obviously it didn't work here.

The stolen shoes are worth about $4,000, and the store is now left with another $4,000 worth of unsellable left shoes.

