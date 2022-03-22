Fact or Fiction: Did scientists name an extinct octopus ancestor after President Biden?

(KGTV)- A story that caught our eye claims scientists have named an extinct 10-armed ancestor of the octopus after President Biden.

It's actually true.

The 300-million-year-old cephalopod was discovered in Montana and represents the earliest known ancestor of both the octopus and the vampire squid.

In a study released this month, the creature was named Syllipsimopodi Bideni.

The Bideni part is indeed named after Joe Biden, who was inaugurated around the time the name was submitted.

Naming a species after a president isn't new. Barack Obama and Donald Trump were given the same honor.