Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Did scientists name an extinct octopus ancestor after President Biden?

Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 15:48:06-04

(KGTV)- A story that caught our eye claims scientists have named an extinct 10-armed ancestor of the octopus after President Biden.

It's actually true.

The 300-million-year-old cephalopod was discovered in Montana and represents the earliest known ancestor of both the octopus and the vampire squid.

In a study released this month, the creature was named Syllipsimopodi Bideni.

The Bideni part is indeed named after Joe Biden, who was inaugurated around the time the name was submitted.

Naming a species after a president isn't new. Barack Obama and Donald Trump were given the same honor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!