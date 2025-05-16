Fact or Fiction: Did President Obama accept a jet from Qatar in 2015?

President Trump's decision to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar has been heavily criticized and raised many questions.

But a post going around social media claims President Obama also accepted a jet from Qatar back in 2015.

But that's fiction.

The fact-checking website Snopes did a deep diveand found no evidence Obama accepted such a gift, and not a single media outlet reported he did so.

Snopes also got its hands on the State Department's comprehensive list of the gifts received from foreign governments that year.

While there were several lavish gifts from Qatar, a jet was not one of them.

The $400 million jet would be by far the most expensive gift ever received by an American president.