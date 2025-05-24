FACT OR FICTION: Did Obama meet with Diddy's drug runner?

A rumor going around social media claims former President Barack Obama met with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ drug runner.

But that's not true.

Obama's name did come up this week during Combs’ trial in New York.

Combs' former personal assistant David James testified about Combs' drug use.

According to the official court transcript, James said Combs took various ecstasy pills, including one in the shape of a former president's face.

When the U.S. Attorney asked which one, James replied, “President Obama."

There was no further discussion of the former President, and nothing to suggest Obama met with James or the drug dealer.