Fact or Fiction: Did JD Vance mourn $8,000 couch lost in Texas flood?

A story going around claims Vice President JD Vance made a post on X to mourn the loss of an $8,000 couch in the Texas floods.

That is false.

According to Snopes, a post that appeared to be linked to Vance featured an image of a flooded apartment and a statement saying, “Of all the devastating images coming out of Texas, this is the one that gutted me. That is an $8,000 sectional imported from Italy."

That post was shared on many platforms. It turns out the message is fake, and there's no evidence Vance ever made such a post.

The image is apparently a stock photo on Adobe's database.