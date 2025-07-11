Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Did JD Vance mourn $8,000 couch lost in Texas flood?

A story going around claims Vice President JD Vance made a post on X saying he lost an $8,000 couch in the Texas floods.
Fact or Fiction: Did JD Vance mourn $8,000 couch lost in Texas flood?
Posted

A story going around claims Vice President JD Vance made a post on X to mourn the loss of an $8,000 couch in the Texas floods.

That is false.

According to Snopes, a post that appeared to be linked to Vance featured an image of a flooded apartment and a statement saying, “Of all the devastating images coming out of Texas, this is the one that gutted me. That is an $8,000 sectional imported from Italy."

That post was shared on many platforms. It turns out the message is fake, and there's no evidence Vance ever made such a post.

The image is apparently a stock photo on Adobe's database.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES