FACT OR FICTION: Did ICE arrest a man wearing a "Latinos for Trump 2024" shirt?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A picture that has gone viral during the immigration protests in LA claims to show ICE agents arresting a man wearing a "Latinos for Trump 2024" t-shirt.

But that image is both old and a fake.

A picture from the Associated Press shows the actual arrest and the man had no writing on the back of his shirt.

Also, the agents' uniforms show they're from Homeland Security, not ICE.

As reported by Snopes and other fact-checking websites, the real picture was taken in June 2019 in Salem, Ohio.

The doctored photo has been going around since January.

