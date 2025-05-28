FACT OR FICTION: Did Harvard reject Barron Trump?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Trump Administration continues its war against Harvard, asking federal agencies to cancel their remaining contracts with the university.

The government has already canceled more than $2 billion in federal research grants with Harvard.

Speculation is running rampant online that President Trump has been targeting Harvard because his son Barron's admission was rejected.

But that's unproven.

Barron Trump attends the Stern Business School at NYU, which breaks a family tradition.

Donald Trump and all his other children went to either Penn or Georgetown.

Online rumors claim Barron was rejected by Harvard, Columbia and Stanford.

But there is no evidence to support that claim.

Universities don't publicly release information about who they've rejected.

