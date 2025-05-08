FACT OR FICTION: Did Harvard mark up a letter from Education Secretary Linda McMahon?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — An image you may have seen claims to show Education Secretary Linda McMahon's letter to Harvard ending grants to the University, marked up by Harvard for spelling and grammar errors.

But it's not real.

On May 5, McMahon did indeed post a letter claiming Harvard is violating federal law and letting the University know it would no longer get federal grants.

The letter later resurfaced on social media, allegedly showing how Harvard reposted the letter after marking it up in red for spelling and grammar mistakes.

But the website Snopes did some digging and discovered the corrected version did not come from Harvard, but rather a user on X.