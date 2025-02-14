Fact or Fiction: Did Elon Musk's son tell President Trump to 'shush?'

(KGTV) — Elon Musk held a news conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday to explain his efforts to downsize the federal government.

Musk brought his 4-year-old son, X, who many on social media claim was caught on camera telling President Donald Trump "I want you to shush your mouth."

It's not 100% clear from the video clips if that's true

Some are also claiming X told Trump "You're not the president."

That feeds into the narrative of critics who say the un-elected Musk is wielding too much power.

But it's not clear if the boy actually said that, either.

The verdict for Fact or Fiction this time around is "unproven" since it's unclear at this point if the video was manipulated before being distributed on social media.