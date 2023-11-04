Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Did Californians vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time?

We turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night. But didn't Californians vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time permanently?
Posted at 7:28 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 22:28:41-04

(KGTV) — We turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night.

But didn't Californians vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time permanently?

Yes, but that wasn't enough to make it happen.

In 2018, nearly 60% of Californians voted to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

But it still requires two-thirds approval by the California Legislature, the Governor's signature and approval by Congress.

None of that has happened.

On a national level, bills have been introduced in the Senate and House to put the country on permanent Daylight Saving Time.

But both are still sitting in committees.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info