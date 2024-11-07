Fact or Fiction: 'Did Biden drop out?' search spiked Tuesday?

(KGTV)— A story that seems hard to believe claims internet searches for "Did Joe Biden drop out" jumped on election day, indicating a number of people were just discovering he wasn't running.

It's actually true.

According to Google Trends, searches for "Did Joe Biden drop out" started spiking around 6 a.m. on election day and continued to rise over the course of the day until reaching its peak at midnight.

It then started to spike again around 8 a.m. the day after.

Prior to election day, there were virtually no such searches.

President Biden, of course, dropped his re-election bid in July.

