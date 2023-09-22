Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Did an Australian woman really name her baby 'Methamphetamine Rules?'

A story that caught our eyes claims an Australian woman named her baby Methamphetamine Rules.
It's true, but there's a story behind it.

Television journalist Kirsten Drysdale decided to test whether there were any names you can't legally call your baby in Australia.

So when she gave birth in July, she submitted his name as "Methamphetamine Rules."

Amazingly, the New South Wales Registry of Birth, Death and Marriages approved it.

A spokesperson for the agency said the "unusual name" slipped through the cracks.

Unfortunately for the child, the name will remain on record even after it's formally changed.

