Fact or Fiction: Did 'ALF' 2020 pandemic in 1980s?

A video on social media claims the 1980s sitcom "ALF" accurately predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's pure fiction.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Sep 20, 2021
(KGTV) — A video on social media claims the 1980s sitcom "ALF" accurately predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video clip allegedly shows a 1989 episode of "ALF" in which the alien life form specifically says there will be a global pandemic in 2020.

But it's pure fiction. The clip is a digitally altered version of a scene in which ALF and the character, Will, argue about how much fun they are having during a rainy day on their road trip.

There is absolutely no mention of pandemics, let alone any predictions.

