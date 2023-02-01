Fact or Fiction: Did a bird conservation charity get blocked ut of Twitter?

A story that caught our eye claims a bird conservation charity was recently locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about a bird called the woodcock.

It's true.

The British Trust for Ornithology had its account frozen on Jan. 20 after posting tweets asking for volunteers to help find a male woodcock in the wild.

Woodcocks are a group of about a half dozen species of wading birds, but Twitter's algorithms likely misidentified the word as something pornographic.

The BTO appealed to Twitter and had its account restored on Jan. 28.