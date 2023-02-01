Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Did a bird conservation charity get blocked ut of Twitter?

Posted at 7:37 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 22:37:17-05

A story that caught our eye claims a bird conservation charity was recently locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about a bird called the woodcock.

It's true.

The British Trust for Ornithology had its account frozen on Jan. 20 after posting tweets asking for volunteers to help find a male woodcock in the wild.

Woodcocks are a group of about a half dozen species of wading birds, but Twitter's algorithms likely misidentified the word as something pornographic.

The BTO appealed to Twitter and had its account restored on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!