Fact or Fiction: Device allows long-distance kissing?

A story you may have seen over the last few days claims a new device allows people to experience kissing each other from long distance.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Feb 27, 2023
It's true.

The device made in China allows you to transmit your kiss to your partner.

Each person has a silicon mold of lips with sensors inside.

An app pairs them together and, once on a call, sensors inside the lips mimic the other person's kisses by replicating the pressure, movement, and temperature.

It also can even transmit the sound a person makes while kissing.

Reactions to the device on social media have ranged from intrigue to shock.

It costs about $40.

