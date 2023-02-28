Fact or Fiction: Device allows long-distance kissing?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen over the last few days claims a new device allows people to experience kissing each other from long distance.

It's true.

The device made in China allows you to transmit your kiss to your partner.

Each person has a silicon mold of lips with sensors inside.

An app pairs them together and, once on a call, sensors inside the lips mimic the other person's kisses by replicating the pressure, movement, and temperature.

It also can even transmit the sound a person makes while kissing.

Reactions to the device on social media have ranged from intrigue to shock.

It costs about $40.

