Fact or Fiction: Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed to predators?

KGTV) — You may have heard a Denmark zoo is asking the public to donate their unwanted pets, particularly chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, so they can feed them to the zoo's predators.

This is true.

The Aalborg Zoo also said it would accept horses, which they euthanize and slaughter for food and the owners then get a tax deduction for the value of the horse.

This practice is not unheard of in Denmark.

In 2014, the Copenhagen Zoo received attention on social media when it killed a healthy giraffe and fed it to its predators.

Now, the Aalborg Zoo is facing similar backlash online, with many people disagreeing with the request.

In a statement, the zoo said it has a responsibility to imitate the animals’ natural food chain.

