Fact or Fiction: Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service agents?

(KGTV) — Ads on YouTube and other websites claim Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service workers for up to $34 an hour plus free flights.

Unfortunately, it's fiction.

Delta's website currently lists no open positions for remote customer service agents.

The on-site positions that are available pay less than $20 an hour.

In some cases, clicking on one of the bogus job listings will lead to requests to download dangerous browser extensions and unneeded software.

Other times it will lead you to a questionable website.

So this is just a big scam.

