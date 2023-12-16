Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service agents?

Ads on YouTube and other websites claim Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service workers for up to $34 an hour plus free flights.
Delta Airlines plane
Posted at 7:39 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 22:39:32-05

(KGTV) — Ads on YouTube and other websites claim Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service workers for up to $34 an hour plus free flights.

Unfortunately, it's fiction.

Delta's website currently lists no open positions for remote customer service agents.

The on-site positions that are available pay less than $20 an hour.

In some cases, clicking on one of the bogus job listings will lead to requests to download dangerous browser extensions and unneeded software.

Other times it will lead you to a questionable website.

So this is just a big scam.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today