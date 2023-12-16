Fact or Fiction: Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service agents?

(KGTV) — Ads on YouTube and other websites claim Delta Airlines is hiring remote customer service workers for up to $34 an hour plus free flights.
Unfortunately, it's fiction.
Delta's website currently lists no open positions for remote customer service agents.
The on-site positions that are available pay less than $20 an hour.
In some cases, clicking on one of the bogus job listings will lead to requests to download dangerous browser extensions and unneeded software.
Other times it will lead you to a questionable website.
So this is just a big scam.