Fact or Fiction: Dedicated recycling bins for pizza boxes?

(KGTV) -- A story that caught our eye claims there are now dedicated recycling bins for pizza boxes.

This one's true.

The Central Park Conservancy in New York just unveiled new recycling bins strictly for pizza boxes.

People hold a lot of picnics and parties in the park, with pizza served at many of them.

The pizza boxes don't fit in the garbage cans, so the park is giving this a try.

Each recycling bin can hold up to fifty pizza boxes and you must dump out all the pizza and wax paper before stacking it in the bin.

If the pilot program is a success, it could be expanded to other popular picnic spots.