Fact or Fiction: Debunking Super Bowl myths

(KGTV) — The Super Bowl is Sunday, but a couple things you've probably heard about that day are not true.

One is that excessive toilet flushing at halftime causes sewage systems to overflow every year.

The myth appears to have started in 1984 when a water main broke in Salt Lake City in the middle of the Super Bowl.

But it was never linked to toilet flushing.

Another misconception is that Super Bowl Sunday is a great day to go to Disneyland because the crowds are sparse.

Also not true.

A Disney spokesperson says Super Bowl Sunday crowds are comparable to any other Sunday in January or February.

Your best bet right now is to go mid-week.