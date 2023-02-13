Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Debunking Super Bowl myths

The Super Bowl is Sunday, but a couple things you've probably heard about that day are not true.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 18:52:27-05

(KGTV) — The Super Bowl is Sunday, but a couple things you've probably heard about that day are not true.

One is that excessive toilet flushing at halftime causes sewage systems to overflow every year.

The myth appears to have started in 1984 when a water main broke in Salt Lake City in the middle of the Super Bowl.

But it was never linked to toilet flushing.

Another misconception is that Super Bowl Sunday is a great day to go to Disneyland because the crowds are sparse.

Also not true.

A Disney spokesperson says Super Bowl Sunday crowds are comparable to any other Sunday in January or February.

Your best bet right now is to go mid-week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!