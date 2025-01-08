Fact or Fiction: Death row inmates rejecting Biden's decision to change sentence to life in prison?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims two death row inmates are rejecting President Biden's decision to change their sentence to life in prison.

But it's true.

In December, the President commuted 37 federal death penalty sentences to life in prison.

But two convicted killers filed emergency motions to block that move.

Shannon Agofsky and Len Davis claim they're innocent and are trying to get their convictions overturned.

The courts take a closer look at death penalty cases and the men worry they'll lose that extra attention if they're taken off death row.

But they may be out of luck.

A 1927 Supreme Court ruling found a president does not need a convict's consent to grant pardons and reprieves.

