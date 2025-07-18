Fact or Fiction: Dating app being created for single Disney adults?

(KGTV) - A story that caught our attention claims a new dating app is being developed specifically for single adult Disney fans.

It's true.

"Single Riders" is designed for theme park superfans to connect romantically or platonically.

The founder says the idea came to him after he was stood up on a date and decided to go to Disney World by himself.

He says that's when he realized the world needed a Disney dating app.

The creators hope to have a beta version available later this year.

The name is a play on the Disney parks' "single rider" option, which allows solo park-goers to skip the line by filling empty seats.

