Fact or Fiction: Curb busted in 1993 finally fixed?

(KGTV) — An amusing story claims a curb damaged by a truck 28 years ago is finally being repaired 16 years ahead of schedule.

We know that sounds confusing, but it's true.

We first told you about the curb in Winnipeg, Canada two years ago.

It was damaged by a snow removal machine in 1993 and the city gave an estimated repair date of June 26, 2037!

At the time, a city official said residential streets were the lowest priority for repairs.

But, remarkably, a crew came out last week and fixed the curb.

The council person representing this district says the city has stopped the practice of setting target dates decades in the future for repair work.