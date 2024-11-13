Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Cruise offering 4-year cruise to avoid Trump?

A story you may have heard claims a company is now offering a four-year cruise to allow people to avoid the Trump presidency altogether.
Posted

(KGTV)— Many Americans are very unhappy with the results of the Presidential election.

It's true.

The "Skip Forward" cruise from Villa Vie Residences will take passengers on a four-year cruise to all seven continents.

Single-room, all-inclusive tickets start at $256,000, and double-rooms start at $320,000.

The company also offers one, two and three-year options for a lower price.

You can start your journey at any of the 425 ports along the way.

