Fact or Fiction: Cruise offering 4-year cruise to avoid Trump?

(KGTV)— Many Americans are very unhappy with the results of the Presidential election.

A story you may have heard claims a company is now offering a four-year cruise to allow people to avoid the Trump presidency altogether.

It's true.

The "Skip Forward" cruise from Villa Vie Residences will take passengers on a four-year cruise to all seven continents.

Single-room, all-inclusive tickets start at $256,000, and double-rooms start at $320,000.

The company also offers one, two and three-year options for a lower price.

You can start your journey at any of the 425 ports along the way.

