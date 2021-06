SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a Crocs version of high heels is coming out.

It's actually true. High-end designer Balenciaga is teaming up with Crocs to create stiletto clogs.

They were unveiled at the designer's Spring 2022 fashion show along with some Croc-inspired rain boots.

One fashion expert predicts the heels will sell for about $1,000.

The last time Balenciaga collaborated with Crocs they sold a platform shoe for $850.