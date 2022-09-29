Fact or Fiction: Crazy, twisty interchange is real?

(KGTV) — An image being sent around social media claims to show a large, twisting interchange in Tokyo, Japan.

Many people are claiming it's just a piece of digital art representing a driving nightmare.

But it's real.

Satellite imagery from Google Earth confirms this is the Takaosan Interchange in Tokyo.

It's part of a larger expressway that will ring around the city when it's complete.

Aside from its twisty design, the interchange is in the middle of the mountains and some of its roads come off winding bridges and plunge underground.

