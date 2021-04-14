Fact or Fiction: COVID-19 vaccine called Luciferase?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An anti-vaccine meme going around social media says, "Are you going to get the shot called Luciferase with a patent number 060606 and a digital program called Inferno."

These claims are all fiction.

Luciferase is a real scientific term that describes a group of naturally occurring enzymes that cause the emission of light. But no COVID-19 vaccine contains or is called Luciferase. It was only used in some COVID-related research.

As for the patent number claim, that refers to a patent Microsoft received for a cryptocurrency system using body-activated data that contained a long string of numbers that included 060606. But it has no link to vaccines.

There is also no vaccine linked to a program called Inferno.