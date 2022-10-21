Fact or Fiction: Couple tries to cash plastic $5,000 bill featuring Trump?

(KGTV) - A story getting some buzz claims a bank employee in Georgia posted on social media she witnessed a couple trying to cash a fake, plastic, gold-colored $5,000 bill featuring the image of former President Donald Trump.

But the story is unproven.

The website Snopes managed to contact the employee, who was able to prove they did work at the bank.

But unfortunately, there is no other hard evidence the interaction really happened.

However, we can confirm the gold Trump $5,000 bills do exist.

The fake currency is being sold by a number of people on eBay.