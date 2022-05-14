Fact or Fiction: Couple sues son for not giving them grandchildren?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a couple in India is suing their son for not giving them a grandchild.
It's actually true.
Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say they used up their savings raising their son, along with paying for his pilot's training and wedding.
But he has yet to have a child after six years of marriage.
So they are now suing the 35-year-old for $650,000 if he doesn't produce a grandchild within a year.
The lawsuit claims "mental harassment."
No comment yet from the son.
The lawsuit will be heard by a judge May 17th.