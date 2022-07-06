Fact or Fiction: Couple facing fine for parking in own driveway?

(KGTV) — A head-scratching story claims a San Francisco couple was threatened with a $1,500 dollar fine for parking in their own driveway.

It's true.

The city notified Judy and Ed Craine that parking their car on a paved part of the front of their property, which they've been doing for 36 years, is actually a code violation.

The city said the only way they could get an exemption is to prove parking there was a historic use of the lot.

So the Craines went searching and managed to find a 1938 aerial photo with a blob they say looks like a car pulling into their home.

But the city said it's too blurry.

So until they can find a clearer photo, the Craines will have to park on their hilly street.

