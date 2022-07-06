Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Couple facing fine for parking in own driveway?

A head-scratching story claims a San Francisco couple was threatened with a $1,500 dollar fine for parking in their own driveway.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 23:57:12-04

(KGTV) — A head-scratching story claims a San Francisco couple was threatened with a $1,500 dollar fine for parking in their own driveway.

It's true.

The city notified Judy and Ed Craine that parking their car on a paved part of the front of their property, which they've been doing for 36 years, is actually a code violation.

The city said the only way they could get an exemption is to prove parking there was a historic use of the lot.

So the Craines went searching and managed to find a 1938 aerial photo with a blob they say looks like a car pulling into their home.

But the city said it's too blurry.

So until they can find a clearer photo, the Craines will have to park on their hilly street.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pride in America – an ABC 10News Special

Pride in America Watch Tuesday, July 12th 7:30PM