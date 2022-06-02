Watch
Fact or Fiction: Costco pump screen says 'Don't blame us. Blame Joe Biden?'

A picture that has gone viral on social media claims to show a gas pump screen at Costco that says "Don't blame us. Blame Joe Biden."
(KGTV) — A picture that has gone viral on social media claims to show a gas pump screen at Costco that says "Don't blame us. Blame Joe Biden."

The options underneath it both read "yes."

But the picture was doctored, likely by Adobe Photoshop.

The biggest giveaway is at the top of the screen where an extra "yes" was accidentally left behind.

An online analysis points out that the "yes" is positioned in the exact center of the picture, which is where it would be if a layer was added to the photo in Photoshop.

It's likely the person forgot to move or delete it.

