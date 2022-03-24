Fact or Fiction: Costco discontinuing rotisserie chickens?

(KGTV) — A story getting some traction claims Costco is discontinuing its popular Kirkland Signature rotisserie chickens.

But we're happy to tell you that is fiction.

The rumor first began to spread in online advertisements showing a picture of Costco's chickens with the headline "It's begun, Costco's biggest sellers gone from shelves, effective immediately."

But clicking on it simply takes you to a slideshow on moneywise.com which never says anything about the chicken being discontinued.

Bottom line, the whole thing is just misleading clickbait.

