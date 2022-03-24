Watch
Fact or Fiction: Costco discontinuing rotisserie chickens?

A story getting some traction claims Costco is discontinuing its popular Kirkland Signature rotisserie chickens.
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 12:33:43-04

But we're happy to tell you that is fiction.

The rumor first began to spread in online advertisements showing a picture of Costco's chickens with the headline "It's begun, Costco's biggest sellers gone from shelves, effective immediately."

But clicking on it simply takes you to a slideshow on moneywise.com which never says anything about the chicken being discontinued.

Bottom line, the whole thing is just misleading clickbait.

