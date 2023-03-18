Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Fact or Fiction: Corned beef and cabbage is an American creation?

Corned beef and cabbage has become synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day. But you might have heard this is an American creation.
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 17, 2023
It's true.

While cabbage is a traditional food item in Ireland, corned beef is not.

It was originally used as a substitute for bacon by Irish-American immigrants in the late 1800’s.

Irish immigrants living in New York actually learned about corned beef from their Jewish neighbors.

They found the meat was cheaper and had a similar taste and texture to bacon, so a tradition was born.

So what is the traditional St. Patrick's Day food in Ireland?

There really isn't one.

