Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Corned beef and cabbage an American creation?

Corned beef and cabbage has become synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day. But you might have heard this is actually an American creation.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 00:09:00-04

(KGTV) — Corned beef and cabbage has become synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day.

But you might have heard this is actually an American creation.

It's true.

While cabbage is a traditional food item in Ireland, corned beef is not.

It was originally used as a substitute for bacon by Irish-American immigrants in the late 1800's.

Irish immigrants living in New York learned about corned beef from their Jewish neighbors.

They found the meat was cheaper and had a similar taste and texture to bacon.

So a tradition was born.

If you’re wondering, there really isn’t a traditional St. Patrick's Day food in Ireland.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!