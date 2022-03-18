Fact or Fiction: Corned beef and cabbage an American creation?

(KGTV) — Corned beef and cabbage has become synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day.

But you might have heard this is actually an American creation.

It's true.

While cabbage is a traditional food item in Ireland, corned beef is not.

It was originally used as a substitute for bacon by Irish-American immigrants in the late 1800's.

Irish immigrants living in New York learned about corned beef from their Jewish neighbors.

They found the meat was cheaper and had a similar taste and texture to bacon.

So a tradition was born.

If you’re wondering, there really isn’t a traditional St. Patrick's Day food in Ireland.